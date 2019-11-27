|
Wimble, Eleanor Schumann
Eleanor Schumann Wimble, 99, died peacefully at Connecticut Hospice in Branford on November 21, 2019. She was born March 31, 1920 in Madison, CT to Arthur and Martha Schumann. Eleanor lived on the land her parents farmed in Madison for almost all of her life. After graduating from Daniel Hand High School in 1938 Eleanor left for Mary Washington College, the first person in her family to attend college. She married Everette R. Wimble in 1941. Some years after returning from WW II Everette was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. To support their family Eleanor started Kiddy Kraft Nursery School in Madison in 1952, which she ran successfully until 1988 when Everette's care began to take up more of her time. After Everette's death in 1990, Eleanor went back to work at the "Depot" in Madison as Director of the senior lunch program. She finally retired in her 80s.
Eleanor was an extremely prolific amateur artist for many years. Her many interests included crocheting, pottery and painting. During her final years at the Hearth at Gardenside in Branford she spent many hours on her recycled plastic bag creations which she gave to family and friends. Most recently she developed an enthusiasm for writing poetry, completing her final poem only weeks ago. Eleanor is survived by her son Arthur Wimble (Heather) and her daughter Susan Rood (David). She is also survived by her grandchildren Jeffrey (April), Erica (Dave), Katherine (Tyler), Kristin (Jeff), Asa (Liz), Ian (Eileen), and Owen (Courtney), as well as great-grandsons Ethan, Paul, Lee, Zachary, Jack, Rowan, Henry, and one great-granddaughter Jane. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her son-in-law Paul Wildermann and by her sister Marjorie. The family wish to express deep gratitude to Connecticut Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at Christ Church New Haven, 84 Broadway, at 10 a.m. on Friday December 6. Interment will follow at West Cemetery in Madison. Donations in Eleanor's memory may be sent to the Connecticut Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019