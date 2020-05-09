Eleanore T. McLean
1925 - 2020
McLean, Eleanore T.
Thursday, May 7, 2020 Eleanore T. McLean formerly of West Haven passed away at Guilford House Nursing Center. Eleanore was born in New Haven on January 3, 1925, daughter of the late Frederick Joseph McLean and Catherine Tormay McLean. She was predeceased by her sister and best friend Camilla A. McLean.
Eleanore graduated from St. Joseph College and received her graduate degree from Fairfield University. She taught English and Social Studies for many years in the West Haven Public Schools. Eleanore was a longtime member of the West Haven Teachers Association and a longtime communicant of St. Peter and St. Paul Church in West Haven.
Due to the circumstances of the on-going pandemic, services will be held privately with a graveside prayer service at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
May 9, 2020
RIP Eleanore Billy Everett .
Billy
Friend
