Elena Laspino, 58, of East Haven, died on May 9, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the daughter of Andrew Laspino and Gloria Talignani Laspino.

Elena was a hospice nurse for Vitas Healthcare for 13 years, providing compassionate end of life care for her patients and support for their families. She had also worked as a nurse at Talmadge Park in East Haven.

Elena touched so many lives. She strived to love God and love her neighbor as herself. A fierce advocate for her patients, Elena had a heart of pure gold and a noble spirit. She had lively relationships with her many lifelong friends. She was feisty, funny, and opinionated. She always looked to the needs of the vulnerable and the overlooked. Before face masks were readily available, she had 70 masks made and delivered them to anyone in need.

Elena was a certified dog trainer and owner of Best Friend Dog Training. She had an extraordinary gift with animals. She regularly visited patients in nursing homes bringing joy and comfort with her therapy dogs (Eli, Irwin, and Andrew). Elena also raised and trained puppies for Fidelco Guide Dogs for the blind with her good friend Lisa Landow. She was a passionate Yankees fan whose favorite player was Thurman Munson.

Elena loved her family beyond measure, especially her niece and nephews – Ryan Harnedy, Sean Harnedy, Andrew Harnedy, Olivia LaSpina-Williams and Emerson LaSpina. She was the sister of Lisa LaSpina (Cindy) of Branford and Andrea Harnedy (Sean) of The Villages, FL. She leaves behind her many beloved cousins.

Working courageously throughout the very difficult conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic, Elena provided loving care for her patients in their homes and in nursing facilities. She died from injuries after being struck by a fleeing stolen car.

Deeply spiritual, Elena was a Third Order (Secular) Franciscan. The Shoreline Franciscan Fraternity has set up a fund to feed the homeless in her honor - Elena Laspino OFS Memorial Fund - 98 Leetes Island Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. Her other favorite organizations: Joe Biden's presidential campaign, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, and Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation.



