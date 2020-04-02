|
Haskos, Eleni
Entered into rest on April 2, 2020 Eleni Varsos Haskos, 90, wife of the late Ioannis N. Haskos, mother of Nicholas (Lizabeth) Haskos, Rena (David) Phillips, Penny (John) Palavra, Marina (Michael) Ghadimian, sister of Maria Anastasopoulos, Golfo Yfantis, Olga Petropolous and the late Sotirios, Lambros and Ourania Varsos and Konstantina Bakatsias; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was born in Roska, Greece, daughter of the late Dimitrios and Ekaterini Myzythras Varsos and along with her husband immigrated to the United States in 1970 and owned and operated the Court Restaurant in New Haven. Eleni loved her family and her gardens.
A private burial will take place in Orange Center Cemetery. The Celantano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Barbaras Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT 06477.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2020