Pol, Elfo "Al" SanteElfo "Al" Sante Pol, of Orange, husband of the late Anita De Mio Pol, passed away June 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by her loving family. Loving father of Raymond Pol of Orange, Kenneth (Linda) Pol of Meriden, Andrew Pol of Milford, Michael (Laura) Pol of Onset, MA, Daniel (Laura Schumann) Pol of Washington, DC and the late Lawrence Pol. Brother of William F. Pol of Canoga Park, CA. Also survived by 7 cherished grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Al was born in New Haven on January 2, 1926 a son of the late Pietro and Adele Fullin Pol. After attending Boardman Trade School in New Haven, Al proudly served in the U.S. Army, 65th Infantry Division during WWII as a heavy machine gunner, cook, and divisional instructor in electricity and electronics and participated in the Rhineland and Central European campaigns. He worked as an electrician for the New York-New Haven-Hartford, Penn Central, and Conrail Railroads for 40 years while also establishing an electrical contracting business. After retiring in 1985, he became the Town of Orange electrical inspector for 32 years, until retiring in 2018 at age 92. Al and his late wife Anita had never-ending civic pride for the Town of Orange, the place they called home for over 60 years. He was an elected constable, rose early to work the election polls, and volunteered at the Orange Country Fair and Firemen's Carnival. Even into his 90s, you could find Al marching in the Memorial Day Parades, typically as a Parade Marshal. Al was a member of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department for 55 years, retiring at age 90 - after serving as a Captain, and well over 30 years as treasurer. A member of the American Legion Orange Post 127 for 56 years, serving many years as their treasurer and receiving the Legionnaire of the Year award in 2019. Al played card games weekly throughout his life with family and friends. At the Orange Senior Center, he taught his favorite card game, bridge. Along with his passion for cards, he would enjoy a good book, a great movie, crossword puzzles, and Sudoku. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed attending NY Yankee games and watching NY Yankees and NY Giants games with his sons.Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven THURSDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and are invited to go directly to Holy Infant Church Friday morning for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 127, 630 Grassy Hill Rd., Orange CT 06477. Sign Al's guest book online at