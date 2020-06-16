Boudreau, Elfriede M.
Saturday, June 13, 2020 Elfriede M. Boudreau longtime resident of Guilford passed away peacefully at her home. Wife of the late Renaud William Boudreau. Mrs. Boudreau was born in Furth im Wald, Germany on June 25, 1935, daughter of the late Franz Kolbeck and Maria (Früchtl) Kolbeck. Loving mother of Frank W. Boudreau (Debbie) of Texas, William E. Boudreau (Susan) of Guilford, CT and Richard M. Boudreau of Guilford, CT. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Melissa, Lyndsay, Alyssa, Brandon, and Jarrod, as well as her nephew, Roger Boudreau of North Branford, CT.
Before retirement Mrs. Boudreau had worked for the local town supermarket through their name changes from First National, Edwards and Big Y for over forty years. She enjoyed being in nature, whether it was at her vacation home in the mountains of New Hampshire or enjoying the view at the Guilford docks. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family. Thanks to the VNA community healthcare and a special thanks to Dr. Criscenzo for the many years of excellent care and friendship.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri, June. 19 at 12 noon in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St, Guilford. Burial will be private. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Saturday, June 13, 2020 Elfriede M. Boudreau longtime resident of Guilford passed away peacefully at her home. Wife of the late Renaud William Boudreau. Mrs. Boudreau was born in Furth im Wald, Germany on June 25, 1935, daughter of the late Franz Kolbeck and Maria (Früchtl) Kolbeck. Loving mother of Frank W. Boudreau (Debbie) of Texas, William E. Boudreau (Susan) of Guilford, CT and Richard M. Boudreau of Guilford, CT. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Melissa, Lyndsay, Alyssa, Brandon, and Jarrod, as well as her nephew, Roger Boudreau of North Branford, CT.
Before retirement Mrs. Boudreau had worked for the local town supermarket through their name changes from First National, Edwards and Big Y for over forty years. She enjoyed being in nature, whether it was at her vacation home in the mountains of New Hampshire or enjoying the view at the Guilford docks. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family. Thanks to the VNA community healthcare and a special thanks to Dr. Criscenzo for the many years of excellent care and friendship.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri, June. 19 at 12 noon in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St, Guilford. Burial will be private. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.