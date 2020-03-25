|
Hucul Jr., Elias
Elias "Huc" Hucul Jr., born in New Haven, October 18, 1933, died on March 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the caring son of the late Elias and Anna (Zachara) Hucul of New Haven. Elias leaves behind his wife Joan (Raucci) Hucul of 62 years, two wonderful daughters, Diane Bertha and her husband Bryon, and Anna Woronick and her husband David, all of Wallingford. Also, three precious grandchildren, Loren and Janette Bertha, and Daniel Elias Woronick. He was predeceased by his beloved son of 48 years Dean Robert Hucul, his brothers William, George and John, and his sisters Marie and Helen. Huc graduated from Wilbur Cross H.S., in 1952 and attended the University of New Haven at night earning a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 - 1956 spending 18 months in Korea with the 507th Signal Co. SVC. Elias was an avid basketball player in the New Haven Area for many local teams. He was an honorary lifetime member of the Wallingford Rod and Gun Club. He retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Hartford as a Mechanical Engineer after 37 years of service, and was also a member of the P & W Retiree Club. His children will always remember the many vacation trips they all took as he acted as the official tour guide. He also coached his children in many sports. Funeral services and interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. Please share condolences online at www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2020