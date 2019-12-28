Home

Elias Santana

Elias Santana Obituary
Santana, Elias
Elias Santana, age 81, of West Haven, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at CT Hospice. He was born on July 16, 1938 in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, son of the late Crisostomo Santana and Ana (Velez) Santana. Beloved husband of the late Genoveva (Cuevas) Santana. Loving father of Carmen Delia Roman, Vincent Torres, Emilia Aviles, Minerva Torres, Elias Santana Jr., Ana Gomez, Jose Luis Santana, Angel Luis Santana, Martha Enid Santana, Genie Santana, Ada Santana, Elsie Santana-Mendez, and Noemi Santana, also predeceased by one son Samuel Santana. He leaves behind a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Star of Jacob Christian Church, from 5-7 p.m., Services starting at 7 p.m. Funeral Service on Tuesday Morning at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019
