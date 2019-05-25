Georges, Elias T.

Elias T. Georges of East Haven died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Francine Zambias Georges. Elias was born in Boston, MA, June 14, 1955, son of Athanasia Leventis of Suffield and the late Nicholas Georges. He served in the U.S. Army Intelligence Service and attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA. He was a high school history and social studies teacher, most recently for Bristol High School, and Coordinator of In School Suspension Program at Windham High School. Elias had also formerly worked for Yale University in the Human Resources Department, as a social worker, juvenile parole officer and investigator for the Connecticut Department of Children and Families and formerly Assistant Director for Human Resources at the Massachusetts State House in Boston. He spoke six languages and held a Master's Degree from Cambridge College, MA. Besides his wife and mother, Elias is survived by his sisters, Eliza (David) Peters of VA and Dina Daubenberger of PA; nephews, Joshua and Jacob Peters and nieces, Taylor and Jordan Daubenberger, and his beloved dog Boyu. He was predeceased by his stepfather Charles Leventis.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 in St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Road, Orange. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 26 to May 27, 2019