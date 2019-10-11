New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
731 Main Street
Branford, CT
Elinor Harris Parise


1923 - 2019
Elinor Harris Parise Obituary
Parise, Elinor Harris
Elinor Harris Parise, widow of Paul F. Parise, daughter of Mildred Gleason Abner and Albert Harris was born July 24, 1923. She passed peacefully at Branford Hospice, October 9, 2019. She retired from First Union Bank after twenty years of service. She was a volunteer at St. Raphael's Hospital and a member of St. Brendan's Ladies Guild. She was also a member of St. Vincent DePaul's Ladies Guild. Elinor is survived by her sisters, Mildred (Louis) Thibault of East Haven and Margaret (Joseph) Riccitelli of Old Saybrook. She also has many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Marion (Raymond) Flynn of Meriden and Helen (Merton) Benham of Northford. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Osborne. She leaves two grandchildren, Alexandra Osborne and Raymond Osborne III and wife Urszula. She also leaves a great-grandson, Sebastian Osborne. Elinor lived a full life full of friends and family. She will be dearly missed. Donations in her memory may be made to Sisters of Our Lady of the Garden, c/o Sister Natolina Rotatori, O.L.G. Middletown, CT. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 731 Main Street, Branford. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019
