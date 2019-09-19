|
|
Kowalik, Elinor (Hallinan)
Elinor S. (Hallinan) Kowalik, 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Chester S. Kowalik. She is survived by her son, Stephen C. Kowalik (Cheryl) of Ansonia; two grandsons, David Kowalik (Danielle) of Wallingford; and Bryan Kowalik (Jill) of West Hartford; 5 great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Braden, Zackery, Riley, and Lily, numerous nieces and nephews.
Elinor raised her family in Lancaster, MA, where she worked locally in the printing trade and served as a faithful member of St. John's Parish. Her positive spirit always shined brightly through her simple kindness and contagious smile. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, MA, with a calling hour prior from 9-10 a.m. at Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, MA.
Published in www.nhregister.com on Sept. 20, 2019