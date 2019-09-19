New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Kowalik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor (Hallinan) Kowalik


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elinor (Hallinan) Kowalik Obituary
Kowalik, Elinor (Hallinan)
Elinor S. (Hallinan) Kowalik, 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Chester S. Kowalik. She is survived by her son, Stephen C. Kowalik (Cheryl) of Ansonia; two grandsons, David Kowalik (Danielle) of Wallingford; and Bryan Kowalik (Jill) of West Hartford; 5 great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Braden, Zackery, Riley, and Lily, numerous nieces and nephews.
Elinor raised her family in Lancaster, MA, where she worked locally in the printing trade and served as a faithful member of St. John's Parish. Her positive spirit always shined brightly through her simple kindness and contagious smile. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, MA, with a calling hour prior from 9-10 a.m. at Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, MA.
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in www.nhregister.com on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elinor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
Download Now