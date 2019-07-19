Spencer, Elinore W.

Elinore W. Spencer, 83, of Old Saybrook, passed away on July 16, 2019. Elinore was born on January 28, 1936 to Paul Deforest Wren and Pauline Palmer. Her siblings were Diane, William and Gerald. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Norman. She dedicated her life to raising her four sons, having been a homemaker for many years.

She loved her faith and watched the Mass along with other Christian programming. She also enjoyed religious music and old time country music. And could not stop laughing when watching old episodes of You Bet Your Life with Groucho Marx.

Elinore was predeceased by her husband, Norman Spencer and her son, Robert Johnson.

She will be greatly missed by her three sons, Jeffrey Johnson of Clinton, Glen Johnson and his wife Pattie of Niantic, and Ron Johnson of Clinton, her step daughter Lynn Keithan of Chester and her grandchildren Greg, Kevin, Hunter, Heather and Rachel.

Calling hours for Elinore will be held on Tuesday, July 23 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Swan Funeral Home, located at 80 East Main St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 11 am at St. Mary's Church located at 57 Grove St., Clinton with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Westbrook.

Donations can be made to Disabled Veterans of America. Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019