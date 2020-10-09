Ponzillo, Elio
Elio Ponzillo, age 87, of Derby entered into rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home. He was the devoted husband of 60 years to Clelia (DiGioia) Ponzillo.
Elio was born in Castel Campagnano, province of Caserta, Italy on February 21, 1933 son of the late Stefano and Giuseppa (Fiorillo) Ponsillo. He worked on Composite Blades at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years until his retirement. Elio enjoyed his gardening time, playing the Italian card game scopa with friends, Sunday dinner with his family, he never turned down a bowl of spaghetti and he always had a funny story or joke to tell. Elio was the beloved father of Stefano Ponzillo and Giuseppina Tacinelli and her husband Michael and loving grandfather of Stefanie Ponzillo, Angela (Michael Tuscano), Cristina and Michael Tacinelli. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Elio was predeceased by four brothers, Giuseppe, Francesco, Giovanni and Angelo Ponsillo and a sister Rosa Ponsillo. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. His Mass of Christian Burial following calling hours on Tuesday at 12 p.m. in St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. Online condolences can be left for his family at www.adzimafh.com
.