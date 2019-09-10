|
DiTullio, Elio S.
Elio S. DiTullio, age 89 of Trumbull, fiormerly of Bridgeport, beloved husband to Gloria Sforza DiTullio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Norwalk, he was the son of the late Alfred and Wanda Serricchio DiTullio. Elio was a Corporal E-4 Army Veteran of the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was awarded the Army Occupation Medal of Germany and the National Defense Service Metal. Before his retirement, Elio was the President of A. DiTullio & Sons, Inc. in Milford, which manufactured precast concrete, for over 50 years. He was an Inventor, and held several patents. He loved people, he had a natural charisma, and had many lifelong friends. He liked to help others and impacted many lives. Elio was a genuine good man. In his spare time, he enjoyed boating, traveling the world, music, and listening to many operas. Above all, he enjoyed making memories with his family and friends. In addition to his cherished wife Gloria of 60 years, Elio is survived by two children, Diane Vergara (Edward) of Milford and Alfred DiTullio (Adilia) of Bridgeport, as well as many loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Elizabeth Faustini. Funeral services will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, September 12, from 4:00-8:00 pm in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019