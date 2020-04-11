New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Elisa S. Castaneda


1941 - 2020
Elisa S. Castaneda Obituary
Castaneda, Elisa S.
Elisa San Jose Castaneda, 78, of Middletown, formerly of Stamford and New York, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehab, Middletown. She was the beloved wife of the late Claro Castaneda. Elisa was born in the Philippines on July 26, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Martin and Felisa "Piling" Valdez San Jose. She had worked as an accountant for most of her life and later was a Sales Representative for Macy's. Mother of Teodoro Castaneda and Clarisa Castaneda (Nicholas Farina). Grandmother of Antonio, Gabriel, Connor and Lexia. Sister of Josefino "Pichie" San Jose.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
