Schwarz, Elisabeth
Elisabeth Schwarz, age 93, of Derby entered into rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Oscar Schwarz. Elisabeth was born in Winterthur Switzerland on December 20, 1926 daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha (Brunner) Meier and was a Derby resident since the 1960's. She was survived by her loving children Urs (Lori) Schwarz of Naugatuck, CT, Doris (Daniel) Turner of Naugatuck, CT, Monica (Kenneth) Slowik of Orange, CT and Sylvia (James) Royston of Longwood, FL, her ten grandchildren, Jessica and Heather Schwarz, Melissa and Raymond Turner, Cassandra, Julian and Christian Slowik, and Ashley, Victoria and Joseph Royston, great granddaughter Kayleigh Roberts-Turner, a brother Walter Windisch, three sisters, Trudi Leuenberg, Margrit Amsler and Hanni Wernli and several nieces and nephews. Elisabeth was predeceased by a brother Hans Windisch and a sister Heidi Schmid. She loved spending time with her family and friends, gardening, knitting, sewing, cooking, baking, playing cards and listening to Swiss and German music. Elisabeth loved Sunday morning dancing with her husband. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic her funeral services are private. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby has been entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com
