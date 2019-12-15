|
|
Numberg, Eliza
Eliza Farler Numberg 80, of West Haven, CT, and Lewiston, ME died December 11, 2019 in her home surrounded by her adoring family after a lengthy illness. Eliza was born in Farler, Kentucky to Joseph and Melinda (Kilburn) Farler. She was raised in Kentucky until her late teens then moved to Oxford, Ohio, where she met Leeman Numberg, who she soon married and moved to Connecticut. They had 6 children. Eliza stayed home to raise her children, later working as a house cleaner which she loved. Eliza was a member of the Allingtown Congregation of Jehovah's Witness since 1967, and was a loyal servant. She left behind her sister Carol (Ted) Slone and brother William (Frances) Farler, also her sons Jeffrey, David, Leeman (Tracy) and Daniel (Sonia), daughters Nancy (Erik) Eairheart, and Jo-Anne (Joseph) Verderame, daughter-in-law Patricia Numberg. 25 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, many, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Also many longtime friends, and neighborhood kids who thought of her as Mom. Eliza was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years Leeman, 6 Brothers Frank, Bobby, Cash, Clay, Louis, Kenneth Paul. Sisters Nola, Rose, Fay and Sarah. Memorial services will be held on December 21st at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 210 Grassy Hill Road, Orange, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 16, 2019