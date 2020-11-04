1/1
Elizabeth A. Adamowski
Adamowski, Elizabeth A.
Elizabeth A. Adamowski, age 78, entered into eternal rest on November 3, 2020, at Griffin Hospital in Derby, with her loving family by her side. Elizabeth was born at home in Ansonia on December 17, 1941 daughter of the late Stanley J. and Alice Tylinski Adamowski. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she was employed at the former SNET for 30 years until her retirement. She had a kind passion for all animals and loved her own pets as family. She left behind her beloved dog, Dallas and her cat, Kitty who will miss her dearly. Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memory a loving daughter, Bernadette Koliani (John) of Beacon Falls, a brother, Edward Adamowski (Charlotte), of Ansonia, cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Allyson and Lindsay Koliani, nephew, Edward Adamowski Jr., great-nieces, Ashley, Kayla and Julia Adamowski, great-great-niece, Charlotte Behrendt, and close friend Sandi. A walk through visitation for family and friends will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020, (TODAY), from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through and pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Friday all are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett Street, Ansonia. Interment will immediately follow in St. Michael Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elizabeth's memory may be made to St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. To sign Elizabeth's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
