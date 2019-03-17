New Haven Register Obituaries
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Russell, Elizabeth A.
Elizabeth A. Russell of Branford died unexpectedly at her home on March 13, 2019. Elizabeth was born in New Haven April 17, 1958, daughter of Eugene J. and Francine Skinner Russell, both of whom predeceased her. She was a 1976 graduate of Branford High School and a 1980 graduate of Fairfield University, during which she lived and studied abroad in Spain for a year. After graduating, she moved to New York City and had worked on Wall Street for E. F. Hutton and Chemical Bank. She moved back to Branford in 1991 to raise her daughter and assist her parents. She was presently working for Big Y in Guilford. She will be remembered for a generous spirit and her great sense of humor. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Jane, and Jane's husband, Mathew Briggs, whom she loved like her own son, of Branford; her sister Judith Russell (Kevin) Fitzpatrick of Brownsville, VT; her uncles, William (Arlene) Russell of New Hyde Park, NY and Robert (Rosanna) Russell of Garden City, NY; and her six nieces and nephews, Jack and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Eugene J. Russell, III, Ivy Russell Bogdon, Ian Russell, and Charlotte Russell; and her many cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Eugene J. Russell, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Monday, March 18th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Funeral services will be private. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019
