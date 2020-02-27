New Haven Register Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rita Church
Seaman, Elizabeth A. "Betsy"
Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Seaman, beloved wife of 58 years to David C. Seaman, Sr. of Guilford, passed away February 26, 2020 after a brief illness. Loving mother of David C. (Eileen) Seaman, Jr. of Ridgewood, NJ and Elizabeth A. "Libby" (David) Gallo of Avon, CT. Beloved grandmother of Jamison, Connor, Kyle, and Isabelle Seaman, and Maureen, Audrey, and Natalie Gallo.
Betsy was born in New Haven Septemer 21, 1938, a daughter of the late William and Ann Riley Hennessy, and graduated from Salve Regina College in 1960. She was a part-time employee at the T.M. Byxbee Company, CPAs for many years. She was a longtime member of the New Haven Country Club, the Catholic Charity League, and the Guilford Garden Club.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rita Church on Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements in care of BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Memorial contributions in Betsy's name may be sent to the . For more information or to send a condolence, please see her obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2020
