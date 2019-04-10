Ahern, Elizabeth "Bette"

Elizabeth "Bette" Ahern of Branford died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home. Bette was born in Branford October 23, 1922, daughter of the late John and Hazel Baisley Ahern. She was a lifelong resident of Branford, and was a communicant and active parishioner of St. Mary Church in Branford. Bette worked as a receptionist for the U.I. Company for 45 years until retiring. She enjoyed traveling and she was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. She was predeceased by her brother George Ahern and her sisters, Joan and Patricia Ahern. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10:00 in St. Mary Church, Branford. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019