New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Ahern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Bette" Ahern


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth "Bette" Ahern Obituary
Ahern, Elizabeth "Bette"
Elizabeth "Bette" Ahern of Branford died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home. Bette was born in Branford October 23, 1922, daughter of the late John and Hazel Baisley Ahern. She was a lifelong resident of Branford, and was a communicant and active parishioner of St. Mary Church in Branford. Bette worked as a receptionist for the U.I. Company for 45 years until retiring. She enjoyed traveling and she was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. She was predeceased by her brother George Ahern and her sisters, Joan and Patricia Ahern. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10:00 in St. Mary Church, Branford. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now