New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Jillson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Casper Jillson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Casper Jillson Obituary
Jillson, Elizabeth Ann Casper
Elizabeth Ann Casper Jillson, born December 7, 1931, passed away in Colorado on October 31st, 2019. She lived the majority of her life at 140 Dunk Rock Road in Guilford, CT. Elizabeth, or "Mama J" as she was known by many, leaves behind a beloved son Leighton Jillson of 7 State Street, Guilford, CT, a beloved daughter Liz Felix of Branford, CT, and a daughter and son-in-law Brad and Cinda Deats of Colorado. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Erica Calderon Leon of Colorado, Brooke Shannon of Tennesssee, Westin Deats of Colorado, and Alyssa Deats of Texas. She was predeceased by a precious granddaughter Taylor Leigh Jillson, age 24, in May of 2009. She has one great-grandchild, Diego Calderon Leon of Colorado. The family is grateful for their mother's life, and relieved she is no longer suffering due to cancer and complications with arthritis. We find solace in knowing that she is now in the arms of Jesus, and getting the rest her body on earth so desperately needed and deserved. Prayers would be most appreciated at this time for that what we could not change, but now must accept. Service Wednesday, Nove. 6, 2019 at Horan & McConaty, Centennial, Colorado. To leave condolences, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Shoreline Times on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -