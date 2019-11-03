|
Jillson, Elizabeth Ann Casper
Elizabeth Ann Casper Jillson, born December 7, 1931, passed away in Colorado on October 31st, 2019. She lived the majority of her life at 140 Dunk Rock Road in Guilford, CT. Elizabeth, or "Mama J" as she was known by many, leaves behind a beloved son Leighton Jillson of 7 State Street, Guilford, CT, a beloved daughter Liz Felix of Branford, CT, and a daughter and son-in-law Brad and Cinda Deats of Colorado. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Erica Calderon Leon of Colorado, Brooke Shannon of Tennesssee, Westin Deats of Colorado, and Alyssa Deats of Texas. She was predeceased by a precious granddaughter Taylor Leigh Jillson, age 24, in May of 2009. She has one great-grandchild, Diego Calderon Leon of Colorado. The family is grateful for their mother's life, and relieved she is no longer suffering due to cancer and complications with arthritis. We find solace in knowing that she is now in the arms of Jesus, and getting the rest her body on earth so desperately needed and deserved. Prayers would be most appreciated at this time for that what we could not change, but now must accept. Service Wednesday, Nove. 6, 2019 at Horan & McConaty, Centennial, Colorado. To leave condolences, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Shoreline Times on Nov. 8, 2019