Gallie, Elizabeth Ann
Mrs. Elizabeth Bockelman Gallie, 94, passed away on March 8, 2020. Mrs. Gallie was born Oct. 5, 1925, in Great Bend, KS to Leo Edwin Button and Frieda Gagelman Button. After graduating Kansas State Univ., she went on to Univ. of Wisconsin/Madison, where she met her first husband, Charles Kincaid Bockelman. The couple moved to Hamden, CT where they settled for over 30 years. Mrs. Bockelman worked at the Yale Computer Center and later for Sigma Xi, both in New Haven. She then moved to Durham, NC where she met and married her second husband Thomas Muir Gallie Jr. Mrs. Gallie was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Frieda Button, her brother Donald Button, her sister Marilyn Trotter, her first husband Charles Bockelman, and her second husband Thomas Gallie. Mrs. Gallie is survived by her daughter Faith Bockelman Edwards of Durham, her grandson Dillon Russell Edwards of New York City, her granddaughter Torrie Kincaid Edwards and husband Charles Rice of Durham, her stepchildren, nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. Arrangements pending. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family hopes you will perform an act of kindness in Elizabeth's memory.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 21, 2020