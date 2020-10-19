1/1
Elizabeth Ann Williams
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Williams - Affectionately known by her family as Bitty, passed away peacefully at her home in Clinton surrounded by her family on June 26, 2020. She had just celebrated her 82nd birthday (with ice cream cake of course).
Bitty was born on Friday, May 13, 1938 in Bronx, NY. Bitty loved being involved in her community with her friends, participating in The Arbor Garden Club, St. Mary's Church,The Pokeno Club and one cannot forget tag saling! There were many a bruised shoulders she gave to get the drivers attention to pull over! She worked retail in downtown Clinton for many years where she made many friendships. The only friend Bitty didn't make was one she just hadn't met yet. She is the matriarch of the Williams Family, hosting every holiday and making sure everyone was welcome. She is famous around town for her elaborate Christmas village. Even if it didn't snow that Christmas, there was always a white Christmas in a beautiful miniature village under the most perfectly decorated tree in whatever town they resided in. Betty and Jack lived in Milford, Old Saybrook, CT as well as VT for a short time. Bitty enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, family and friends. She leaves behind her loving husband of 63 years, John (Jack) Williams of Clinton, sister-in-law Barbara Bowman (Tom), her children Debbie Williams, Ben Williams (Jayne), Michaele Williams and son-in-law Marc Mellaly. Her grand-children, Amy Mitchell, Dennis Mitchell (Paula Aliano)
Hanna Ierardi (Scott), Liam Mellaly (Rebecca), Ashley and Benjamin Williams, great-grandson Sonoma Mitchell-Hartson, Alyssa Backus and great- grand kids Riley,Owen,Teagan and Spencer, Craig and Kyle Dunn, nephews, nieces, god children and a group of very special friends that became family along the way. Last but never will be forgotten, her Angel, Annmarie.
There will be a funeral mass at St. Mary's Church of Clinton at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 19, 2020.
