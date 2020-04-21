|
Wolf, Elizabeth Arlene Ryan
Elizabeth (Betty) Arlene Ryan Wolf, 90, of Hamden, passed away peacefully at her home on April 17, 2020. Wife of the late Alan A. Wolf, she is survived by her daughter Edith (Edie) Wolf Flanagan (Edward) and son Thomas Samuel Wolf, both of Hamden. "Nana" is also survived by her loving grandchildren Alana Ryan Flanagan of New Haven and John (Jack) Edward Flanagan of Boulder, Colorado. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Ryan Loutzenheiser. Betty was born on May 7, 1919 in Hartford, Connecticut, daughter of the late George Medrick Ryan and Mildred Chipps Ryan. Betty graduated from the Boston Clerical School in 1948 and took a position in New York City with National Airlines. She met her husband Alan and married in 1960, and was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Betty took an active role in education, theater and arts organizations in the greater New Haven area, including spending many years as a member of the Long Wharf Theatre Guild. Betty retired after two decades as the executive administrative assistant to the Dean of Students at Gateway Community College, where, at age 65, she earned her degree. Betty traveled domestically and internationally throughout her life and encouraged others to do so. She made a point to share her experiences with her loved ones at home and stayed in touch with the many friends she made all over the world. Graveside services were held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Plainville, Connecticut. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date when friends and family can safely attend. Her family extends thanks to all the wonderful people who shared life with her and the many who graciously cared for her in recent years. Betty supported many civic and charitable organizations for many years, and held a special place in her heart for the New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade and the Friendship Force International. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to either organization, or the organization of your choice. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave. Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2020