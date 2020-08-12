Bradley, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Betty" Noble Bradley, 89, of West Haven, beloved wife of 50 years to the late George H. Bradley Jr. passed away on August 11, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Betty was born in New Haven on August 28, 1930 daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth Noble. Loving mother of Kevin Bradley, Dennis (Jeannine) Bradley, Patricia DeShan, and Sharon Bowler. Grandmother of Kyle, Connor (Jennifer Matarese), Colleen and Christopher Bradley, Nicole DeShan and Alison and Elizabeth Bowler. Betty graduated from Commercial High School and retired from Pitney Bowes Credit Corp. Betty enjoyed family vacations to New Hampshire and to Florida. She was an avid UConn Huskies Women's basketball fan, and enjoyed watching games with a glass of wine. Betty also loved spending time with her grandchildren, all of whom will miss their "Ma" greatly
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.