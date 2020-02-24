|
|
Bartlett, Elizabeth (Libby) Clark
Elizabeth (Libby) Clark Bartlett, age 100, of North Guilford, passed away on February 21, surrounded by her adoring family. She lived a strong and independent life until two days before her death, still cooking meals for family, going on daily walks, and checking out books eight at a time from the Guilford Free Library. Libby was born the oldest of seven children to Hallett and Katharine Clark in Winsted, Connecticut on July 23, 1919. She attended Wellesley College and Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. In 1944, she married Edgar Bartlett and moved with him to the Bartlett family farm on Great Hill Road in North Guilford, where she lived until her death.
For many years, Libby was a well-known fixture at the Guilford Town Hall. She started in 1968 as secretary of the Planning & Zoning Commission and later was a trusted administrator. In 1991, she became a member of that Commission and, for some time, its representative on the Inland Wetlands Commission. She also served with great dedication as Registrar of Voters in Guilford for 20 years. Libby was an active member of the North Guilford Congregational Church and served on numerous Church boards and committees.
Libby was predeceased by her husband Edgar in 1975, and three siblings Arthur Clark, Margaret Hotvedt, and Frances Levinson. Libby is survived by sisters Helen Nourse and Katharine Williams; brother Leverett Clark; four children—Annis Homer (Donald) of Guilford, Katharine Bartlett (Chris Schroeder) of Durham, North Carolina, Samuel Bartlett (Diana) of North Guilford, and Helen Bartlett (Ken Suzuki) of New Haven; nine grandchildren—Amy Haefner (John), Laura Ryan (Tim), Emily Schroeder (Brian Kirsch), Ted Schroeder (Katherine Turner), Elizabeth "Lily" Rao (Vivek), Andrew Suzuki, Mabel Bartlett, Jonathan Bartlett, and William Suzuki; and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the North Guilford Congregational Church on February 29 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to North Guilford Congregational Church at 159 Ledge Hill Road, Guilford, CT 06437, www.northguilforduccorg, or the Guilford Land Trust, P. O. Box 200, Guilford, CT 06437, www.guilfordlandtrust.org . Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church st, Guilford. To leave a message of condolences, please visit: www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020