Cusson, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Harding Cusson, 70, of Westbrook, CT and Sarasota, FL passed away November 27, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Beth was born on November 12, 1949 to parents Robert and Elizabeth (Taber) Harding in Guilford, CT. Beth was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Paul B. Cusson Sr. who passed away in June 2019.
Beth graduated from The Hopkins School in New Haven in 1967 and shortly after began her career at Connecticut Light and Power until her retirement in 2007. Upon that, her and Paul began spending winters at their Sarasota home. Beth loved the warm winters, but was always eager to get back home to Connecticut to be closer to her family.
Beth's surviving family includes her grandchildren: Jeremy Larkin, Jordan Hopkins, Andrew, Melissa, Evan, Aaron and Brenden Cusson, her daughter: Deborah Larkin, her stepsons: Paul Cusson Jr. and William Cusson, her brother: Robert Harding III and his wife Sandy, her brother-in-law John Cusson his wife Colleen Yuu, her daughters-in-law: Tasha and Ashley Cusson, nieces: Kimberly and Nicole Harding and Tracy Brannon, and her best friend: Johanna Maltby.
Burial will be private and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beth's name to The Hartford Hospital Hospice Program.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019