Elizabeth DeAngelis
Elizabeth DeAngelis


1945 - 2020
Elizabeth DeAngelis, age 74, of Hamden, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 12, 2020 in Petaluma, CA with her husband at her side following a tenacious nine-year battle with cancer. She was born May 2, 1945 to Moris and Helen Cavalieri and graduated from Hamden High School. After 12 years as a secretary, Liz enrolled at Southern Connecticut State University and graduated with a B.S. in Economics, but her true passion was always dance. She earned an M.S. from SCSU in Exercise Physiology and founded Over Fifty Fitness, an exercise program that reached the lives of hundreds of seniors in Hamden for over 30 years. After recently relocating to California, Liz still had a passion for dancing and teaching, bringing her program to Petaluma, where she enjoyed teaching and staying active through tai-chi and other classes.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by cousin Cindy Merola. She will be remembered lovingly by her devoted husband and cross-country travel partner of 34 years, Raymond DeAngelis; son David DeAngelis (Hillary Welton); sisters: Audrey (Ray) Sarro and Marilyn (Walter) Clemons; brothers-in-law: Ken (Fran) DeAngelis and Vinny (Esther) DeAngelis; cousins Donna (Burt) Swiantek and Carla (Luciano) Salvatore; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, close friends, and students to whom she was a constant source of inspiration, kindness, and strength.
The family is grateful to all the compassionate doctors and healthcare providers at Yale-Smilow Cancer Center, Marin Cancer Care, UCSF, and Petaluma Valley Hospital who worked tirelessly to treat Liz's cancer. There is no memorial service planned at the current time.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
