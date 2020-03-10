New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church
555 Middletown Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth DeLucia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth DeLucia


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth DeLucia Obituary
DeLucia, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Marsico DeLucia, 90, of North Haven, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of Michael DeLucia for 68 years. She was born in New Haven on May 17, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Rose Criscuolo Marsico. Elizabeth was the loving mother and mother-in-law of James (Nancy) DeLucia, Salvatore (Toni) DeLucia, MaryAnn (Mark) Apuzzo and Rose (Carl) Slusarczyk. She was the loving grandmother of Michael (Heather) DeLucia, James DeLucia, Jr., Chrissy, Jennifer and Nicole DeLucia; Robert and Alyssa Apuzzo, Emily and Michael Slusarczyk. She was the great-grandmother of Alice and William DeLucia and seven other great-grandchildren. Sister of Alphonse (Terry) Marsico, Ann DeLucia, RoseMarie Esposito and the late Philomena (Peter) Vollero, Raymond (Toni) Marsico and brothers-in-law Charles DeLucia and Michael Esposito. Elizabeth was a seamstress for 20 years. She will be fondly remembered for her faith and her devotion to her family, as well as for her famous Italian cooking, including her eggplant parmesan and her anginette cookies. Her family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare and at Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus for all the compassionate care they provided to Elizabeth.
The visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -