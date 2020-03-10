|
|
DeLucia, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Marsico DeLucia, 90, of North Haven, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of Michael DeLucia for 68 years. She was born in New Haven on May 17, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Rose Criscuolo Marsico. Elizabeth was the loving mother and mother-in-law of James (Nancy) DeLucia, Salvatore (Toni) DeLucia, MaryAnn (Mark) Apuzzo and Rose (Carl) Slusarczyk. She was the loving grandmother of Michael (Heather) DeLucia, James DeLucia, Jr., Chrissy, Jennifer and Nicole DeLucia; Robert and Alyssa Apuzzo, Emily and Michael Slusarczyk. She was the great-grandmother of Alice and William DeLucia and seven other great-grandchildren. Sister of Alphonse (Terry) Marsico, Ann DeLucia, RoseMarie Esposito and the late Philomena (Peter) Vollero, Raymond (Toni) Marsico and brothers-in-law Charles DeLucia and Michael Esposito. Elizabeth was a seamstress for 20 years. She will be fondly remembered for her faith and her devotion to her family, as well as for her famous Italian cooking, including her eggplant parmesan and her anginette cookies. Her family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare and at Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus for all the compassionate care they provided to Elizabeth.
The visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020