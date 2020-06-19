Broadus, Elizabeth Dickinson

Elizabeth Dickinson Broadus (Eskridge), loving mother, sister and daughter, and friend to all, passed away peacefully at YNHH on May 20, 2020. The family had an incredible final visit with our LizzyBear both in person and via zoom, and her amazing sense of humor and lightness of being was on full display. Liz was a charming, sweet, gritty, resilient, hysterically funny and emotionally available firecracker who was just full of heart. Everyone who loved her has wonderful stories of her kindness, sweetness and generosity of heart. Her greatest joy in life was making others laugh, and despite many health challenges and disabilities over the years, she was always ready with a witty quip or an insightful observation followed by a hilarious wisecrack. Her sweet cackling laughter was infectious and is remembered well and fondly by all. No matter what challenges she was resiliently enduring, her desire to connect was primary and she was always ready and willing to have a chat or share silly stories. We are comforted knowing that she's at peace and hopefully frolicking around getting all the turkey sandwiches and early release Steven King books she wants, and cracking up everyone around her in the process.

Elizabeth went to Foote School in New Haven, Oldfields Boarding School in Maryland, and graduated from Pine Manor College in Massachusetts. She grew up in New Haven and enjoyed living in Hamden for most of her life while doting on her beloved daughter. She enjoyed a myriad of work experiences from caretaker to nurse's aide (her favorite job). She is survived by her parents, Carole and Arthur Broadus, her daughter Casey Eskridge who she was devoted to, and her sister and best friend Courtney Broadus. The memorial service was private.



