Dolomont, Elizabeth
Mary Elizabeth Dolomont, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 24, 2019, she was 93. Born on October 17, 1926 to Martin and Rose Connick in Nelson, N.B., Canada. Elizabeth immigrated to the U.S. in 1952 and settled in Branford, CT where she raised her family. She worked for many years at Yale University helping several professors with their administrative work. Elizabeth was acknowledged on campus by many graduate students for her kindness and willingness to always give to others. She retired from Yale at age 70 and moved to Houlton, ME to be with family. Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, her unconditional love will forever be cherished in our hearts. Elizabeth was predeceased by husbands Allan A. Dolomont and Harry Voionma, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers. She is survived by 1 sister Veronica Mosely, children Patricia (Patrick), Allan (Lynda), Timothy (Peggy), Sean (Heidi), and Daniel who graciously sacrificed as her caregiver in later life. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Private services for the family will be held.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2019