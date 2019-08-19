|
|
Neal, Elizabeth E. "Betty"
Elizabeth Eleanor "Betty" Neal, 69, of Cheshire passed away on August 19, 2019 at Hartford Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Betty was born in New Haven on December 11, 1949 to Stina Josephson Neal of Cheshire and the late Elmer E. Neal, Jr. Until moving to Cheshire 14 years ago, she had been a lifelong resident of Hamden. After graduating from SCSU, Betty worked in Hamden as an elementary school art teacher for 35 years. Before her retirement, she taught at Michael J. Whalen Jr. High School, Church Street School, and West Woods School. She continued her education during this time by earning both her Masters Degree and sixth year certificate. Betty loved creating, collecting, and sharing all types of art with her students and family over the years. Betty also enjoyed shopping, fine dining, antiquing, and traveling, but her true love in life was her family. Betty doted on her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. They all have many cherished memories of time spent with her.
Besides her mother, Betty will be remembered by her sister, Laura Neal Richter of Cheshire; nieces and nephews, Emily (Matthew) Napp of Wolcott, Meredith (David) Natzel of Plantsville, and Jonathan (Sherri) Richter of Plantsville; and great-nieces and nephews, Evan and Ella Napp, Hayley and Joseph Richter, and Griffin Natzel.
Friends are invited to visit with her family on Thursday, August 22nd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Bethesda Lutheran Church, 305 Saint Ronan St., New Haven, CT, followed by her burial in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.st.jude.org, or to Bethesda Lutheran Church. To send a condolence, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019