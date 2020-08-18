1/1
Elizabeth Eaton Gesler
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gesler, Elizabeth Eaton
Elizabeth Eaton Gesler, 79, of Orange, beloved wife of Bradford G. Gesler, passed away on August 14, 2020. Born on May 13, 1941 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late George and Doris Eaton of Woodbridge.
She is survived by her husband, Bradford G. Gesler; her son, Bradford (Maribeth) G. Gesler, Jr. and grandchildren, William and Olivia of Cheshire; and sister Cornelia Eaton Haberlin of Simsbury. She was predeceased by her son, James J. Gesler.
A graduate of Cornell University, she received a Master's Degree from the University of Bridgeport and was a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Orange Historical Society, Orange Arts Council, Orange Country Fair, Strawberry Festival and other community organizations. She was also an avid Red Sox fan, voracious reader, talented needle pointer and quilter, and brilliant conversationalist. Most importantly, "Elee" was a generous and loyal wife, mom and friend and a devoted grandmother to Will and Liv.
Interment will be private; a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Historical Society, P.O. Box 784, Orange, CT 06477. The family is being compassionately cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved