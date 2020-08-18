Gesler, Elizabeth Eaton
Elizabeth Eaton Gesler, 79, of Orange, beloved wife of Bradford G. Gesler, passed away on August 14, 2020. Born on May 13, 1941 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late George and Doris Eaton of Woodbridge.
She is survived by her husband, Bradford G. Gesler; her son, Bradford (Maribeth) G. Gesler, Jr. and grandchildren, William and Olivia of Cheshire; and sister Cornelia Eaton Haberlin of Simsbury. She was predeceased by her son, James J. Gesler.
A graduate of Cornell University, she received a Master's Degree from the University of Bridgeport and was a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Orange Historical Society, Orange Arts Council, Orange Country Fair, Strawberry Festival and other community organizations. She was also an avid Red Sox fan, voracious reader, talented needle pointer and quilter, and brilliant conversationalist. Most importantly, "Elee" was a generous and loyal wife, mom and friend and a devoted grandmother to Will and Liv.
Interment will be private; a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Historical Society, P.O. Box 784, Orange, CT 06477. The family is being compassionately cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
