|
|
Foley, Elizabeth G.
Elizabeth Gilhuly Foley, 86, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late James W. Foley, Jr. Elizabeth was born in New Haven on February 14, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Christine Reilly Gilhuly. She had worked for the SNET Company for many years and later as and Administrative Assistant at Yale New Haven Hospital until her retirement. Elizabeth loved to travel, go bowling, playing poker (especially Texas Hold-Em), but most of all she just enjoyed life. She was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge and was an active parishioner of St. Therese Church, North Haven. Mother of Dr. Linda Grimm (Robert) and James W. Foley III (Sue). Grandmother of Rob and AJ Grimm, Joelene and Stephen Foley. Sister of Jack Gilhuly and the late Catherine Chapin, Benjamin Gilhuly, Geraldine O'Brien, Leonard "Joe" Gilhuly, Patricia Roche and George Gilhuly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saint Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sisters Project, PO Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2020