Gersz, Elizabeth "Betty"Elizabeth Marchitto Gersz, 93, of Branford, passed away peacefully December 1st. Born in New Haven April 7, 1927 to the late Frank & Margarite Kelleher Marchitto. She was predeceased by her brother Francis Marchitto. Betty is survived by her daughter Rene Raynes of Las Vegas, N.V. and her beloved husband Victor who laments the reality that he will never see her sparkling blue eyes again. Although her outer beauty has deminished with age, her inner beauty had never waned. Once you met her you would be a friend for life. She had a wit that would make people laugh. She was just a nice person who will really be missed. "Good bye my sweet and wonderful Betty I love you so very much. My sadness is so difficult to bear and only time will hopefully cure it." Forever- Vic. Friends are invited to attend a parlor service MONDAY at 10:30 a.m. in the Peter H.Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, and may call Monday morning from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Beaverdale cemetery.