1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Gersz
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gersz, Elizabeth "Betty"
Elizabeth Marchitto Gersz, 93, of Branford, passed away peacefully December 1st. Born in New Haven April 7, 1927 to the late Frank & Margarite Kelleher Marchitto. She was predeceased by her brother Francis Marchitto. Betty is survived by her daughter Rene Raynes of Las Vegas, N.V. and her beloved husband Victor who laments the reality that he will never see her sparkling blue eyes again. Although her outer beauty has deminished with age, her inner beauty had never waned. Once you met her you would be a friend for life. She had a wit that would make people laugh. She was just a nice person who will really be missed. "Good bye my sweet and wonderful Betty I love you so very much. My sadness is so difficult to bear and only time will hopefully cure it." Forever- Vic. Friends are invited to attend a parlor service MONDAY at 10:30 a.m. in the Peter H.Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, and may call Monday morning from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Beaverdale cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Peter H.Torello & Son F.H.
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
10:30 AM
Peter H.Torello & Son F.H
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved