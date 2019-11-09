|
|
Fisser, Elizabeth H.
Elizabeth H. Sayer Fisser, 102, of North Haven, beloved wife of the late Hubert Fisser passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 in the Whitney Center of Hamden surrounded by her family. Her long life commenced on December 16, 1916 in Mortimer, Berkshire, England, daughter of the late Sidney and Hilda Sayer. Educated at various English boarding schools, and growing up in Guernsey, Channel Islands, she spent many happy hours of her life immersed in books of literature, poetry, and philosophy, even deciding at 98 that she needed to re-read great Russian short stories. Married in 1938 to Hubert Fisser until his death 60 years later, the couple lived in Holland but on invasion they were forced to trek across Belgium, France, Spain and Portugal with a one-year old child, just surviving, finally making their way to the U.S. Elizabeth is survived by her children Helen McLean of MA, Anthony (Esther) and Adrian (Brenda) Fisser all of North Haven. Grandmother of Bridget Koza, James, Kevin, Michael and Ronald McLean, Amy Tepper, and Nicholas Fisser. Also survived by 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of the late George Sayer. Elizabeth was active in various community organizations including helping found Christian Community Action in New Haven. She loved the outdoors, her hiking, English gardens, and many Maine summers. In her final months, Elizabeth was well-cared for by the wonderful staff of the Whitney Center in Hamden and her physician and friend Dr. Michael Bergman. Memories of Elizabeth will continue not only through her family and many friends of all ages, but through the stories she wrote and her art prints hanging on many walls. She was prolific in her Haiku poetry and managed publication of Old Pond, a regular haiku anthology. As she wished, her ashes will be joined with those of her husband and given unto the sea at the point they first saw their safe refuge and future home emerging from the sea mist in America.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Sign Elizabeth's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019