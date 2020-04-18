|
Hennessy, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Betsy" Smith Hennessy, age 86, of Wallingford, formerly of Woodbridge, loving wife of the late Herbert Hennessy, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was born in New Haven on July 18, 1933, a daughter of the late Carleton and Delia Tracy Smith. She is survived by her sons, Robert Hennessy of FL; David Hennessy and his wife Tjin Hoa of West Haven; and Paul Hennessy of New Haven; brother, Carleton Smith of Branford; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Elizabeth had previously taught for Orange and New Haven Public Schools.
Services will be privately held at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Elizabeth's family asks that donations in her name be made to the frontline workers/responders at Yale New Haven Hospital by going to www.givetoynhh.org or mailing checks to Yale-New Haven Hospital Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. To share a memory with Elizabeth's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020