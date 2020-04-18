Home

Elizabeth Hennessy


1933 - 2020
Elizabeth Hennessy Obituary
Hennessy, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Betsy" Smith Hennessy, age 86, of Wallingford, formerly of Woodbridge, loving wife of the late Herbert Hennessy, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was born in New Haven on July 18, 1933, a daughter of the late Carleton and Delia Tracy Smith. She is survived by her sons, Robert Hennessy of FL; David Hennessy and his wife Tjin Hoa of West Haven; and Paul Hennessy of New Haven; brother, Carleton Smith of Branford; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Elizabeth had previously taught for Orange and New Haven Public Schools.
Services will be privately held at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Elizabeth's family asks that donations in her name be made to the frontline workers/responders at Yale New Haven Hospital by going to www.givetoynhh.org or mailing checks to Yale-New Haven Hospital Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. To share a memory with Elizabeth's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
