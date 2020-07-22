When I was a young teenage boy, I would babysit the Ford clan many times. I remember teaching Danny how to walk in our joint backyards. Your father George was in the Army and we all new to be on our best behavior. I liked George and he brought me to many Yale football games. Your mom Betty was the softy of the house who was would smooth things over when dad said no. This would be better world if families prayed and had values that your folks gave you.



Your older 76 year old baby sister



Tom Keating

paula.keating@snet.net







Thomas Keating

Friend