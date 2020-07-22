1/1
Elizabeth Hogan "Betty" Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ford, Elizabeth (Betty) Hogan
Elizabeth (Betty) Hogan Ford, age 91, beloved wife of the late George J. Ford Jr., passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Spring Village, Stratford. Betty was born in East Haven, daughter of Matthew and Elizabeth Kelly Hogan and had lived in Fairfield for over fifty years. Betty was a Member of the CSOA swimming Officials, FAARH Board member, and Special Olympic Swim Coach. Survivors include her loving children, Daniel Ford (Barbara), Claire Michalak, Kevin Ford (Elizabeth), Timothy Ford (Beth), Dennis Ford, Terence Ford (Teresa), Betsy Ford, eighteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her son-in-law, Joseph Michalak Jr., three brothers and two sisters. The family would like to thank the staff at both Spring Village, Stratford and the Geriatric Care Management for their compassionate care. Private funeral services will be Saturday, July 25th, at Holy Family Church, Fairfield with a Mass of Christian Burial, interment will be also private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her memory to CLASP Group Homes (www.clasphomes.org) or Special Olympics Connecticut (www.soct.org). To send online condolences, please visit
www.redgatehennessy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 22, 2020
To the Ford family my prayer's are with you all at this time.
EDWARD purcell
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Betty was a loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother to her wonderful family.
I had the privilege to spend many hours on local pool decks with Betty while officiating High School
swim meets.
Her classic honest approach knew fairness was always of great importance . As a result, she always
chose on behalf of the athlete.

Our prayers are with her and her entire family during this time of great loss.

Your swim team friend,
Kathleen Sargent
July 20, 2020
KathleenSargent
Friend
July 17, 2020
When I was a young teenage boy, I would babysit the Ford clan many times. I remember teaching Danny how to walk in our joint backyards. Your father George was in the Army and we all new to be on our best behavior. I liked George and he brought me to many Yale football games. Your mom Betty was the softy of the house who was would smooth things over when dad said no. This would be better world if families prayed and had values that your folks gave you.

Your older 76 year old baby sister

Tom Keating
paula.keating@snet.net


Thomas Keating
Friend
July 13, 2020
Betty , George and family were our neighbors when they lived in Milford and they were the finest most dedicated family we were privileged to have as neighbors and family friends. Rest In Peace Betty and my sympathy and prayers to your family! Arthur Keating
Arthur Keating
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved