Ford, Elizabeth (Betty) Hogan
Elizabeth (Betty) Hogan Ford, age 91, beloved wife of the late George J. Ford Jr., passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Spring Village, Stratford. Betty was born in East Haven, daughter of Matthew and Elizabeth Kelly Hogan and had lived in Fairfield for over fifty years. Betty was a Member of the CSOA swimming Officials, FAARH Board member, and Special Olympic Swim Coach. Survivors include her loving children, Daniel Ford (Barbara), Claire Michalak, Kevin Ford (Elizabeth), Timothy Ford (Beth), Dennis Ford, Terence Ford (Teresa), Betsy Ford, eighteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her son-in-law, Joseph Michalak Jr., three brothers and two sisters. The family would like to thank the staff at both Spring Village, Stratford and the Geriatric Care Management for their compassionate care. Private funeral services will be Saturday, July 25th, at Holy Family Church, Fairfield with a Mass of Christian Burial, interment will be also private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her memory to CLASP Group Homes (www.clasphomes.org
) or Special Olympics Connecticut (www.soct.org
