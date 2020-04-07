|
Maizell, Elizabeth
Elizabeth J. Maizell, 62, of Bloomfield, formerly of Hamden, tragically passed away on April 6, 2020 after contracting Covid19. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mona Maizell. Elizabeth struggled most of her adult life with significant mental illness. She graduated from Hamden High School, briefly attended Quinnipiac College and later got a certificate in accounting. Elizabeth loved her family more than anything else in life. She leaves behind her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Bill Eisenberg of West Simsbury and her 3 nieces, Erica, Julie and Renee Eisenberg who she adored. The family would like to thank all who cared for Elizabeth throughout her life and in her final days.
Funeral service will be private with interment in the Mishkan Israel Cemetery, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Congregation Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Road, Hamden, CT 06517. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book please visit:
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2020