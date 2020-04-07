New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St.
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Maizell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Maizell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. Maizell Obituary
Maizell, Elizabeth
Elizabeth J. Maizell, 62, of Bloomfield, formerly of Hamden, tragically passed away on April 6, 2020 after contracting Covid19. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mona Maizell. Elizabeth struggled most of her adult life with significant mental illness. She graduated from Hamden High School, briefly attended Quinnipiac College and later got a certificate in accounting. Elizabeth loved her family more than anything else in life. She leaves behind her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Bill Eisenberg of West Simsbury and her 3 nieces, Erica, Julie and Renee Eisenberg who she adored. The family would like to thank all who cared for Elizabeth throughout her life and in her final days.
Funeral service will be private with interment in the Mishkan Israel Cemetery, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Congregation Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Road, Hamden, CT 06517. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Weller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -