Jelley, Elizabeth Jane (Brown)
Elizabeth Jane Brown Jelley, 91, judged she had done all she could with the body into which she had been born, and died peacefully on October 31, 2019. A proud native of Syracuse, New York and devotee of Skaneateles Lake, she was a graduate of Vassar College who soon won her husband-to-be's attention with a legendary lamb curry, a dish as exotic in the 1950s as his having been stationed in French Morocco. Elizabeth ran their household in Guilford, CT guided by Yankee pragmatism and thrift. When work was done, she immersed herself in swimming, tennis at dawn, walking holidays in the Alps or Pyrenees, and later on commuted to NYC for art exhibitions, opera, dance and music performances, and theatre. In her flower and vegetable gardens, she sometimes won against presumptuous pests and fickle Mother Nature, and she led after-dinner discussions of dinner. She remained true to her principles but nonetheless failed in her hopes to eliminate the horrid habits of grunting professional tennis players, aggressive drivers, and the smiling grocer who audaciously offered substandard goods.
Elizabeth (aka Betsy) is survived by beloved family and friends including her husband of over 60 years, Samuel Robert Jelley, children Sarah (Jack Miller), William (Skip Barbour), and Peter (Jill), grandsons Samuel and Caleb, sister-in-law Roo Herty Brown, nieces and nephews Christopher Brown (Barbara), Jeremy Brown (Sue), Beverly Brown Cadorette (Ralph), Elizabeth Brown (David Chapman), Charles Brown (Marie), and Timothy Brown (Tess Minns), and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Caleb (Nancy), Frederick, and Sarah Brown and niece Cynthia Brown.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Elizabeth's name to The Guilford Land Conservation Trust. For Elizabeth (aka Betsy) the best memorial is spending time with her husband Robert.
Published in The New Haven Register & Shoreline Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15, 2019