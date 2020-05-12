D'Amato, Elizabeth "Betty" Kelleher
Elizabeth Kelleher D'Amato - loving wife, devoted sister and aunt passed away on May 10, 2020 after a brief illness at Yale New Haven Hospital. Elizabeth was born in New Haven, Connecticut on January 25, 1936, daughter of the late James and Jane Kelleher. A graduate of Hillhouse High School and Southern Connecticut State University, Mrs. D'Amato started her teaching career in Hamden and then taught in the New Haven School system for 25 years. She met the love of her life, Raymond, in April of 1969 and they were married 4 months later. Ray and Betty loved to travel and play cards and entertain in their homes in Hamden, Connecticut and South Florida. Their home was at the center of countless parties over the years. Betty loved to spend Saturday mornings hunting for Tag Sale Treasures (TST's). She was an active member of the Hamden Woman's Club and served as its president during her many years as a member. She always loved to sing and led many a sing-a-long around the family piano. Her needlework projects adorn the walls of multiple family members. Feeding the birds and tending to her own gardens were other favorite pastimes. When Raymond passed away suddenly in 2016, Betty moved back to Connecticut to be close to her family and resided in Benchmark Senior Living of Hamden. Mrs. D'Amato leaves a sister, Clare Ford, and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her siblings Eileen Schaefer, Rita Kelleher, Jane Kelleher, James Kelleher, and Mary Saleh Schaefer.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the SCSU Foundation. Please send to 501 Crescent Street, New Haven, CT 06515-1355 and mark for Raymond and Betty Kelleher D'Amato Scholarship Fund.
When the time is right, a memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held to honor Betty. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. To send a condolence to her family, please see her obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2020.