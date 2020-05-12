Elizabeth Kelleher "Betty" D'Amato
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D'Amato, Elizabeth "Betty" Kelleher
Elizabeth Kelleher D'Amato - loving wife, devoted sister and aunt passed away on May 10, 2020 after a brief illness at Yale New Haven Hospital. Elizabeth was born in New Haven, Connecticut on January 25, 1936, daughter of the late James and Jane Kelleher. A graduate of Hillhouse High School and Southern Connecticut State University, Mrs. D'Amato started her teaching career in Hamden and then taught in the New Haven School system for 25 years. She met the love of her life, Raymond, in April of 1969 and they were married 4 months later. Ray and Betty loved to travel and play cards and entertain in their homes in Hamden, Connecticut and South Florida. Their home was at the center of countless parties over the years. Betty loved to spend Saturday mornings hunting for Tag Sale Treasures (TST's). She was an active member of the Hamden Woman's Club and served as its president during her many years as a member. She always loved to sing and led many a sing-a-long around the family piano. Her needlework projects adorn the walls of multiple family members. Feeding the birds and tending to her own gardens were other favorite pastimes. When Raymond passed away suddenly in 2016, Betty moved back to Connecticut to be close to her family and resided in Benchmark Senior Living of Hamden. Mrs. D'Amato leaves a sister, Clare Ford, and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her siblings Eileen Schaefer, Rita Kelleher, Jane Kelleher, James Kelleher, and Mary Saleh Schaefer.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the SCSU Foundation. Please send to 501 Crescent Street, New Haven, CT 06515-1355 and mark for Raymond and Betty Kelleher D'Amato Scholarship Fund.
When the time is right, a memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held to honor Betty. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. To send a condolence to her family, please see her obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved