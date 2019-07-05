New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Malady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Malady


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth M. Malady Obituary
Malady, Elizabeth M.
Elizabeth M. Malady, age 97 of Milford, beloved wife of the late William Malady, passed away July 4, 2019 at Milford Hospital. Elizabeth was born in New York, NY on August 7, 1921, daughter of the late Frederick and Elizabeth Gannon DeLeary. Elizabeth worked as an Assistant City Clerk for the City of Milford for 25 years until her retirement and also was a volunteer at the Woodmont Library for over 20 years. She was a member of Gateway Christian Fellowship Church of West Haven and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 196 of Milford. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, and reading. She is survived by her son Dan Malady and his wife Gail, her grandchildren Michelle Chinova, Zane Malady and his wife Gina, and Faith Daniels and her husband William, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband William, she was predeceased by her granddaughter Nicole Malady, her great-granddaughter Lisa Chinova, her brother Frederick DeLeary Jr., and her sisters Irene McTernan (her twin sister), Lillian Lange, and Dorothy McGeehan. Calling hours will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30am at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Tavolacci officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now