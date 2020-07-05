1/1
Elizabeth Martha Romao
Romao, Elizabeth Martha
Elizabeth Martha Romao, of Northford passed away July 4, 2020 in Apple Rehab of Guilford. She is the wife of Louis Romao. Born in New Haven on September 13, 1938 the daughter of the late John and Margaret Parise Giannelli, Elizabeth was a graduate of Boardman Trade School, Class of 1956. A lover of music, Elizabeth was a past member of the folk singing group at St. Frances Cabrini Church. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed collecting Pen Delphin rabbits. She is the beloved mother of Louis Romao III and Michael Romao and his wife Lisa. Sister of the late Dorina Maloney, Grace Henry and John Giannelli Jr. Proud grandmother of Alexander Romao.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday morning from 9:00 to 10:15 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Rd in North Branford at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at all services. Share a memory and sign Elizabeth's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
