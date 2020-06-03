McCarthy, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Libby" O. McCarthy, 98 of Torrington, formerly of Milford, passed away on Monday, June 1 at Litchfield Woods Health Care Center in Torrington, CT. Born on December 8, 1921 in Malden, MA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Viola S. Leach. She was the wife of the late Ward A. McCarthy, to whom she was married for 52 years before his passing in 2002.
Libby is survived by her grandson, Douglas W. McCarthy of Torrington; her granddaughter, Cassondra McCarthy of Middletown; her granddaughter, Emmie Roper and her husband Kenny Roper; two great-grandsons, Michael and Seamus; a daughter-in-law, Patricia McCarthy-Wabno; a step granddaughter, Lynn H. Fahy and her husband Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Thomas Fahy, Jr. and Isabella Rosalee.
All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Libby's name to the Ellington Congregational Church, 72 Main St., Ellington, CT 06029, the Ellington Senior Center, 40 Maple St., Ellington, CT 06029 or the American Cancer Society. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 3, 2020.