Elizabeth McClary


1932 - 2020
Elizabeth McClary Obituary
McClary, Elizabeth
Elizabeth M. McClary, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Chesterfield, SC to the late Roy and Annie Mae MacFarlin-Malloy on October 6. She retired as a paraprofessional with the New Haven Board of Education. Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memory, son, Michael McClary; daughter, Doris Cookie (George) Blackwell; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Mackie McClary; daughter, Brenda McClary; brothers, Charlie Malloy, Leroy Malloy, Lee Thomas Malloy, and James Calvin Malloy; and sisters, Luea Myers, Mary Lee Edwards, and Edora Malloy.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, February 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Matthews UFWB Church, 400 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Interment will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the McClary family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2020
