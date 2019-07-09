New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 933-1217
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
North Haven, CT
Elizabeth Mezzanotte


1931 - 2019
Elizabeth Mezzanotte Obituary
Mezzanotte, Elizabeth
Elizabeth A. Mezzanotte, age 88, passed away on July 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Arcangelo Mezzanotte. Elizabeth was born on January 29, 1931 to the late Clement B. and Margo Stephany Sharron. Elizabeth was an avid reader, loved to garden, watch westerns and most of all cherished her family. She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her seven children, Sharon Mezzanotte, Donna Cameron of West Haven, CT, Elena (Tom) Farina, Caludina Buckley, Stephen (Joan) Mezzanotte, Douglas Mezzanotte, Phillip Mezzanotte, 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind three brothers, Peter Sharron of VT, Donald Sharron of FL and Robert Sharron of TX. She was predeceased by one brother, Raymond Sharron and two sisters, Jeanne Sharron and Annette Sharron.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven at 11 am. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019
