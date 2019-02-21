New Haven Register Obituaries
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Elizabeth Milano
Milano, Elizabeth
Elizabetrh Dawley Milano, 90, of North Branford, beloved wife of the late Alphonse Milano passed away on February 18, 2019 in Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Loving mother of Anna Milano of Groton, Carl (Maryann) Milano of Indian Trail, NC and Elizabeth "Betty" (Victor) Rodriguez of Kissimmee, FL. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and predeceased by a great-grandchild Nicholas Anthony Volturno. Sister of Paula (Anthony) Timpano of Groton and the late William and Vernon Dawley Jr. Elizabeth was born in Port Chester, NY on March 10, 1928, daughter of the late Vernon and Elizabeth Gentile Dawley Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven on FRIDAY morning at 10:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on FRIDAY morning from 8:30 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105. Sign Elizabeth's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
