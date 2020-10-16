Morrissey, ElizabethElizabeth (Betsy) Ann Morrissey, formerly of Wallingford, CT, departed this world, surrounded by love, on October 12, 2020. Betsy was born on February 23, 1960 in New Haven, CT to Robert William Morrissey and the late Rosemary Marie Morrissey (Moran). Betsy was a graduate of Sheehan High School and received a BS in Marketing from the University of New Haven. She pursued a career in retail merchandising with G. Fox and Co. while attending the University of New Haven. Upon graduating she worked as a sales and marketing representative for A Copy. Betsy's interests included crocheting and karaoke. She was known to perform a mean rendition of many Stevie Nicks songs. In 1984, Betsy won 2nd place in the The Most Beautiful Eyes Contest sponsored by the CT Council for the Prevention of Blindness. Betsy was predeceased by her mother, Rosemary Morrissey (Moran) and her brother-in-law, Thomas Burke. Betsy is survived by her father and siblings including Robert and Helen Morrissey of Cheshire, CT, Dan and Laurie Morrissey of Hopkinton, NH, Mary Burke of Avon, CT, Tom and Diana Morrissey of Conifer, CO, John and Deb Morrissey of Westbrook, CT, Laurie and Rob McGinley of Chester, CT and Patrick and Sandy Morrissey of Boulder, CO. In addition, she leaves eleven nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. We would like to acknowledge the strength and courage that Betsy exhibited throughout her years on earth and wish to thank all the dedicated professionals and loving family members and friends who faithfully stood by her and recognized the beauty that was within her. A 10:00 mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT.