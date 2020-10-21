1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Nuzzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nuzzo, Elizabeth "Betty"
Elizabeth "Betty" Nuzzolillo Nuzzo, 75, of East Haven passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was born in New Haven on April 9, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Julius and Elizabeth Purifacato Nuzzolillo. Betty was a graduate of Wilber Cross High School and was a cafeteria worker for the City of New Haven for many years until her retirement. Betty enjoyed being with her family and friends who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Joseph (Mary Lou) Nuzzo and Vincent Nuzzo, Jr. Grandmother of Vanessa, Taylor, Christa and Ryan. Sister of Pasquale (Angele) Nuzzolillo and the late Nancy M. Nuzzolillo. Also survived by her former husband Vincent Nuzzo, Sr., nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The visiting hours will be Friday, Oct. 23rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning, Oct. 24th at 9:30 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00.(masks and social distancing required for all services) Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved