Nuzzo, Elizabeth "Betty"
Elizabeth "Betty" Nuzzolillo Nuzzo, 75, of East Haven passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was born in New Haven on April 9, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Julius and Elizabeth Purifacato Nuzzolillo. Betty was a graduate of Wilber Cross High School and was a cafeteria worker for the City of New Haven for many years until her retirement. Betty enjoyed being with her family and friends who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Joseph (Mary Lou) Nuzzo and Vincent Nuzzo, Jr. Grandmother of Vanessa, Taylor, Christa and Ryan. Sister of Pasquale (Angele) Nuzzolillo and the late Nancy M. Nuzzolillo. Also survived by her former husband Vincent Nuzzo, Sr., nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The visiting hours will be Friday, Oct. 23rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning, Oct. 24th at 9:30 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00.(masks and social distancing required for all services) Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com